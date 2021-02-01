SCHEDULE: 32nd annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival is underway now through Feb. 21, presented virtually.

“Reflect, Reform, Rejoice” is this year’s theme.

WSAV is proud to once again partner with the festival. Several events will be streaming on wsav.com and presented on-air, including the Gospel and Grand Festival Day concerts and the Hiplet Ballerinas performance. Take a look at the full schedule below for details.

The 2021 festival is the 22nd produced by Savannah State University and the 32nd presented by the city of Savannah.

For more information, call 912-358-4309 or visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org.

Sunday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 21

Virtual historical tours of Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM), Laurel Grove Cemetery and Historic African American Churches (Savannah). View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org, wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival and Savannah Black Heritage Festival on YouTube

Monday, Feb. 1: 79th National Freedom Day Observance

6 p.m. – A precursor event commemorating President Abraham Lincoln’s signing a resolution for the 13th Constitutional Amendment to outlaw Slavery. Observance initiated by Richard R. Wright, former slave and 1st President of Savannah State University. Presented by Savannah State University Student Affairs Office, The Wright Choice Initiative Mentoring Program. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Friday, Feb. 5

Music Workshop by Sons of Mystro – This workshop is for schools; closed to the public. Funded in part by a grant from South Arts, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts. Presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power, and Carver State Bank.

5 p.m. – Official greetings for the 32nd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Savannah State University Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org

6:30 p.m. – “Burn Baby, Burn,” a low impact fitness class for youth and adults streaming live. Join the family workout from the comfort of your home, presented in part by St. Joseph’s/Candler. Register at http://bit.ly/burnbabyburnfitness

Saturday, Feb. 6

9 a.m. – Opening Libation Ceremony “Lest We Forget: A Call to Remembrance,” conducted by Master Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org

9:30 a.m. – Laying of Memorial Wreaths presented in part by Lester’s Florist. A virtual experience at various African-American Historic Monuments and the War II & Vietnam Memorials. Learn the origin and history of the monuments presented by local youth organizations. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

11 a.m. – “Reflect, Reform, Rejoice – Celebrating the Multi-Dimensional Life of W. W. Law” presented by the Earl T. Shinhoster Youth Leadership Institute. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

7 p.m. – Sons of Mystro. Young classically trained violinists use their instruments to interpret reggae, classics, American pop songs and their own creations accompanied by beats by a DJ & guitarist. This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts. Presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power, and Carver State Bank. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org

Sunday, Feb. 7

7 p.m. – A virtual gospel concert featuring Demetrius West, with an opening performance by members of the Anointed Voices, GSU/Armstrong Gospel choir. Tune in to WSAV News 3 On Your Side on-air or online at wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival and savannahblackheritagefestival.org

Monday, Feb. 8

5 p.m. – Opening exhibition of Fabric Art, featuring works by Sonja Robinson. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org

Wednesday, Feb. 10

6:30 p.m. – The W.W. Law Lecture, presented in part by The Telfair Museums. Register in advance for this webinar at this link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Thursday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. – A Community Forum. The COVID Vaccine and You: What Black and Latino Communities Need to Know. Presented by The Savannah Morning News live at facebook.com/savannahnow and savannahblackheritagefestival.org

Friday, Feb. 12

8 a.m. – 32nd Annual African American Read-In. WHCJ-FM 90.3 will broadcast students reading works and speeches by African American Authors, Poets, and Orators. Tune in to WHCJ-FM 90.3 or stream at savannahstate.edu/whcj

Saturday, Feb. 13

9 a.m. – Virtual vendors’ booths open. Access links to shop with Vendors at savannahblackheritagefestival.org. Booths close Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11 p.m.

1 p.m. – The Authors’ Corner. Self-published authors showcase and discuss their books. Join live via Zoom at http://bit.ly/theauthorscorner

Sunday, Feb. 14

3 p.m. – “Forged by Fire: The Strength and Resilience of Our People & Our Story.” Master Storyteller, Lillian Grant-Baptiste will portray how storytelling, music, and folklore have been used as tools of resistance, reform and reconciliation throughout African American history. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Monday, Feb. 15

6:30 p.m. – Virtual Visual Art Exhibition featuring work by members of the Friends of African American Arts (FAAA) and Savannah State University Alumni. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org

Tuesday, Feb. 16

6:30 p.m. – Annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the Late Ben Tucker. Featuring local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists under the direction Teddy Adams. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Wednesday, Feb. 17

6:30 p.m. – A Readers Theatre Performance by the SSU Players by the Sea, presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org

Thursday, Feb. 18

School Dance Workshops by Hiplet Ballerinas presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank. This event is closed to the public.

Friday, Feb. 19

6:30 p.m. – Dance performance featuring members of the SSU Obsidian Dance Repertory, presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org and wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival

Saturday, Feb. 20

10 a.m. – Courageous Conversation, Part I: “Youth Generation Awakening.” Zoom registration is required in advance at http://bit.ly/SBHFCourageousConversation

7 p.m. – Live performances from headliners India Shawn and Koryn Hawthorne. Tune in to WSAV News 3 On Your Side on-air or online at wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival and savannahblackheritagefestival.org

11 p.m. – Virtual vendors’ booths close.

Sunday, Feb. 21