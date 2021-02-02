Rising past new challenges, Savannah’s Black Heritage Festival returns online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s annual Black Heritage Festival may look a little different this year, but it’s still packed with dozens of ways to safely celebrate Black History Month.

As preparations began for the 32nd year, organizers faced new challenges because of the pandemic and ultimately minimized the total amount of events for a completely virtual celebration.

Co-coordinator Amanda Hollowell, who was tasked with figuring out the digital logistics for the festival, says all the work is worth it because a virtual festival makes it more accessible for the community.

She also says that after the events of the last year, the festival highlights the resilience of the black community.

“We still are an amazing group and a community that is still producing doctors and lawyers and astronauts and presidents and vice presidents and senators and mayors,” she said. “And so for us, it’s just really also being in that moment to acknowledge that through it all, we still succeed.”

Events will be available for viewing either on the organization’s website, Facebook page or YouTube channel for their events from February 5 to 21.

Hollowell says all events are either recorded ahead of time or will be recorded once they end, allowing for those who missed certain events to watch them later.

“The coolest part about this year is that because it’s virtual, more people get to experience it,” she said.

Hollowell tells WSAV NOW she’s specifically excited about different Zoom conversations with the community during the festival.

The program kicks off on Friday, Feb. 5 and some of the events will also be broadcasted on WSAV News 3.

For a full schedule of events, visit the festival’s website here.

WSAV is a sponsor of this year’s Savannah Black Heritage Festival.