Meet Shirley James, publisher of The Savannah Tribune

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the publisher of one of the nation’s oldest African American-owned weekly newspapers, Shirley James is no stranger to Savannah’s rich Black history.

The now-retired editor of The Savannah Tribune has helped chronicle the stories of African Americans in Savannah, the Coastal Empire and beyond.

Among the many local leadership positions she holds, James is the coordinator of the annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival, a role she’s served for 20 terms.

James with The HistoryMakers founder Julianne Richardson

James speaking at the 2013 women’s suffrage parade in Savannah

James is the vice-chairman of the Savannah Airport Commission

James at Savannah City Hall

James with Ben Chavis and Savannah State journalism students

The Peer Counselors, a group James organized in 1972

James and her husband Robert, who in 1973 revived The Savannah Tribune

James with her family

She’s received countless awards for her services to the community, including the Richard R. Wright Award of Excellence in 2018 from Savannah State University.

James is listed in The HistoryMakers, the nation’s largest African Amerian oral history video archive housed in the Library of Congress and serves on the collection’s advisory board.

The Georgetown, South Carolina native is also a strong advocate for voter empowerment and has organized local groups to increase voter registration and education.

James recently sat down with WSAV’s Kim Gusby during Black History Month to share more about her life and work at The Savannah Tribune. Watch the interview below.