Honoring Local Black Leaders: Robert James

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Carver State Bank has been a part of this community since 1927– and is by far, the oldest commercial bank headquartered in the Savannah area.

Founded by Savannahian Louis B. Toomer as Georgia Savings and Realty Corporation, it is one of only 18 black owned financial institutions in the country.

For more than half of its existence, the same man has been at the helm, Robert James.

There hasn’t been a time in Robert James’ life that he doesn’t remember being president.

“I was president of the sophomore class. I was president of the junior class. I was active in the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and became the baselios during my junior year,” explained James.

For the past 50 years, he’s been at the helm of Carver State Bank, one of the oldest Black-owned financial institutions in the country.

He’s also the longest-tenured banking president in the nation.

“I was 24 years old when I became president. I had just had a birthday, so I was actually 25 on December 1, 1971. 50 years ago, I had no idea I would stay in Savannah this long.”

James sits at the same desk he’s had for the past half-century. His office, surrounded by pictures of family.

To say he started from modest beginnings would be an understatement.

“We were very poor but we didn’t really know it. As children, we were busy all the time. We had plenty of food. I foumd out when we got to college that we grew up under the poverty level.”

Born and raised in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, James earned a scholarship to Atlanta’s Morris Brown College– where he not only excelled academically, but he participated in several extra-curricular activities.

“If you look at my 1967/68 year book from college, I’m in almost every organization picture. I even joined the French club and I did not speak much French.”

During his freshman and sophomore year he even played in the marching band… and by his senior year, he joined the baseball team.

“I was a backup catcher. I played shortstop and I played left field.”

But perhaps his most memorable college experience he says, happened the first week of his freshman year, when he met his future wife, a Spellman student, Shirley.

“We dated for four years in college and got married after college.”

Later, James became one of the first Black students to enter Harvard’s Business School.

“I majored in accounting. Minored in business administration. Had a minor in economics also. So, I started to get intrigued about a business career and started looking at graduate schools for business administration,” said James, “At that time, I didn’t have the slightest idea how difficult it is to get into Harvard Business School. I’d gotten into every other school I’d applied for. So, I assumed I was going to get into Harvard.”

Hard work has never been a stranger to James. After graduating from Harvard, he started his career in banking at C&S… and landed in Savannah after being drawn to Carver State.

“I was so fascinated by the idea that there was a bank that was owned by Black people,”

Recalled James, “I was working in Atlanta when Mr. Perry decided to retire and so, this little bank in Savannah that I tried to get a job with was looking for a president.”

“I actually wrote a five year plan as to what I would be doing five years out of business school and I updated it when I took this job in Savannah… and nowhere in that plan did it have that I would still be in the same job for 50 years. Life just takes over.”

When he started, Carver State had 4 million dollars in capital. It’s now 60 million… and through a recent investment by JP Morgan Chase, James estimates it will grow to close to 200 million over the next few years.

“We are expecting to be a much bigger bank in the near future.”

James says he’s maintained his success by keeping a close connection to the community.

In the 1970s, he ventured into the newspaper business when he bought the Savannah Tribune– the oldest Black weekly publication in the country.

He’s sat on several boards, headed numerous projects, and earned an abundance of accolades.

He’s even listed in The HistoryMakers, the nation’s largest African American video archive housed in the Library of Congress.

His service keeps him grounded. His mission– to help everyone gain financial freedom.

At 75, James has no plans of slowing down.

His advice to others– do what you love, work hard to be the best… and always follow your dreams.

“One of the joys of life is doing things that benefit someone other than yourself.”

In addition to being a life member of the NAACP and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., James is also a member of the 100 Black Men of Savannah, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and The Frogs Club, Inc. of Savan­nah.

Just last year, he was inducted into the Junior Achievement Savannah Business Hall of Fame.

As for the future of Carver State Bank, James says there’s a management plan in place.

His son, who is a Harvard educated lawyer, will take over the position when he retires.