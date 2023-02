SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dr. Imogen Middleton, Julia Bailey Mitchell, Vanda Trappio Patton, Carolyn Roberts, and Bernita Matthews Spaulding were just a few of the women instrumental in the success of the civil rights movement in Chatham County and the Lowcountry.

They served as educators, supporters, and direct action from the Chatham County Crusade of Voters and the NAACP.