Honoring Black History: Three generations of dentistry that helped shape Civil Rights history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is a room where past and present reside that keeps third-generation dentist, Dr. Billy Jamerson together.

“There’s a picture up on the wall there. The picture says, ‘If you seem further than others, it’s because I’ve stood on the shoulders of giants.’ And these giants are all around me in this room. Because without them, I wouldn’t be here,” explained Dr. Jamerson.

It’s where he is reminded of his heritage.

“My grandfather started practicing in 1905. He was one of the first graduates of a dental school to practice in Savannah who were Black.”

Jamerson’s father, John William Jamerson, Jr., and his grandfather, John William Jamerson, Sr., were both pioneers in the profession.

They practiced in the old Wage Earners Savings and Loans Bank Building, The building was once the heart of the city’s Black Business community. It is now the home of the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

“He had a practice on the second floor from 1914-15.. whenever the building was built… up until the year of the March on Washington, 1963,” recalled Dr. Jamerson, “So, my grandfather practiced there for 58 years. Most of the time, in the Wage Earner’s Bank Building.”

“Then my father, when he graduated from Meharry, like my grandfather did, in 1940. He decided to join my father after a brief stint in the Air Force. He was a captain in the Air Force in the dental reserve unit. So, he practiced there until I came along in 1980.”

Following his mother’s advice, Jamerson bought his own building on the corner of W. Henry and Habersham Streets.

He’s been practicing here ever since.

This space, created for his father, now houses history like his dad’s x-ray machine from the 1950s, his grandfather’s graduation picture and the only photo he has of the two senior Jamerson’s together.

In addition to being a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, inc., Dr. Jamerson is also a former chair of the Chatham County Department of Family and Children Services and a former board chair of the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum where he was instrumental in obtaining the distinction of Georgia’s Official Civil Rights Museum.