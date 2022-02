SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Michayla Knox, and Davis Green are two of the emerging young African American leaders arising from Georgia Southern University.

The Black Book Club at GSU is providing an opportunity for young African Americans to gather, and develop plans for the elevation of their communities.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.