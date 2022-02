SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The neighborhood known as Ardsley Park was built upon a Gullah Geechee community known as Sunnyside.

There were approximately 200 Gullah Geechee or African American houses in Sunnyside.

The houses were removed for the development of Ardsley Park and Chatham Crescent.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.