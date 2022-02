SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sonya Jackson is the first African American to be elected to serve as the Tax Commissioner of Chatham County.

The Savannah High School and Savannah State University alumna is a highly experienced project manager.

She has improved access to services, educated residents about tax laws and their rights, and reformed government accountability. She has been stellar.

