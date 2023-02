SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The legacy of Sweet Georgia Brown is familiar to this area.

Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown, Bruce “Sugar Bear” Capers, Matt “Showbiz” Jackson, Harold Hubbard, and Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers are former members of the Harlem Globetrotters connected to this area.

Rock “Wham” Middleton is a Savannah State alum and is continuing the legacy.