SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sam Mongin of Savannah, GA was one of the greatest 3rd basemen with the Negro Leagues at the turn of the century.

He played for the best teams of that era such as the Philadelphia Giants, Brookly Royal Giants, and the NY Lincoln Stars, among others.

