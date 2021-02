SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sam Bennett was Mr. Baseball in Bluffton, SC. Under his leadership the Buck Island Hawks would merge with another local team to form the Bluffton Eagles.

Bennett served 30 years as a player and 20 years as a coach. Eagles Field was renamed the Sam Bennett Sports Complex in his honor.

