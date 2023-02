SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Russell Ellington is called the “King,” the “King Maker,” and the “Duke of Basketball” in Savannah and beyond.

Ellington recorded 894 collegiate wins as a coach at Savannah State University, Morris Brown College, and Savannah Tech. His teams would go on to championships and conference titles.

Ellington was also the coach of the Harlem Globetrotters.

To learn more contact Geechee Kunda or Day Clean Journeys at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.