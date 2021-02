SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today’s Honoring Black History moment highlights Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks became the symbol of the civil rights movement when she refused to give up her seat on a public bus to a white passenger.

Her simple act of defiance led the Supreme Court to declare segregation on public transit unconstitutional.

She is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Congressional Gold Medal.

