Honoring Black History: Robert ‘Duck’ Mallard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Robert “Duck” Mallard was a traveling salesman, and martyr of the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. Mallard lived in Lyons, Toombs County, GA.

He sought to exercise the right to vote. In doing so he was later assassinated.

His death would give rise to a movement to address the fundamental rights guaranteed to all Americans.

Dr. Ralph Mark Gilbert and Mrs. Eloria Gilbert would champion the cause of the Mallard family.

