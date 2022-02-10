Honoring Black History: Pearlie Mae Driessen Gadson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Pearlie Mae Driessen Gadson was one of the great folklorist and storytellers to be born on Hilton Head Island in the 1900s.

She recounted the tales of life on the island before the bridge and before it became a resort island.

Pearlie Mae as she was called would share the medicinal and daily living practices of Gullah Geechee people and was an expert regarding culinary traditions.

Her children have carried on her legacy.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.