SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – February 1st is National Freedom Day.

National Freedom Day was inspired by Major Richard R. Wright, the first president of Savannah State University.

It has been celebrated annually in Philadelphia and Hilton Head Island for decades.

Savannah has now joined them with an annual program.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.