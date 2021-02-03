Honoring Black History: Mother of the US civil rights movement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Toure’ shares today’s Black History moment honoring Septima Clarke.

The Charleston, South Carolina native is recognized as the mother of the civil rights movement in the United States.

Clark’s work in Georgia actually began in Savannah. She was brought here by Rev. Hosea Williams.

Her Citizenship Schools to educate African Americans in the fight against voter discrimination would be a huge success. Rev. Williams would help her expand to 18 additional southeastern counties in the Peach State.

Clark’s was headquartered at Dorchester Academy in Midway.

