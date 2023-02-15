WSAV-TV
Please enter a search term.
by: Molly Curley
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 / 05:26 PM EST
Updated: Feb 15, 2023 / 05:26 PM EST
Savannah-born economist, Dr. Milton Wright is the only person of African descent known to have had a meeting with Adolf Hitler.
Wright, while living in Germany, was critical of Hitler which brought a four-hour meeting with him.
We’ll update this page regularly with the hottest deals as Presidents Day weekend approaches, so be sure to check back in often so you don’t miss out.
Professional stylist Oscar J. Molinar joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for skin care and beauty essentials.
Blazers are trending outerwear you can wear casually to brunch with your friends or for a night out at a club.