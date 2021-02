SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul shares Friday’s Black history moment.

Marion Johnson would go from West Savannah to the moon with NASA. Her father nurtured her love for mathematics.

She was one of the engineers who helped the U.S. to finally land on the moon with the Apollo 11 Mission.

Johnson has been enshrined in the Apollo Saturn V Roll of Honor.