SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The oldest person to appear on film was an African woman who lived in Savannah.

Mama Lou was born 1804. She appeared in a silent film titled ‘The Glorious Adventure’.

Lou was 114 years old when she played the role of the mansion’s servant. She recalled when Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220 5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.