SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Savannah State Philosophy Professor Louis Lomax was a journalist, correspondent, and Civil Rights Activist.

It was Lomax who brought to the world Malcolm X.

Lomax co-hosted with Mike Wallace a documentary that focused attention on the Nation of Islam and subsequently, Malcolm X.

