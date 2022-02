SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The legendary Jim Brown of St. Simons Island is considered by many to be the greatest lacrosse player of all time.

Few knew of his skill as a lacrosse player.

Brown is the only person inducted in the NFL Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.