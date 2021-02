SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today’s Honoring Black History moment highlights Jesse Owens.

He broke or equaled nine Olympic records, set three world records and won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin games. But the sports legend did more than solidify his place in sports history.

The Olympian shattered Adolph Hitler’s theory of Aryan racial superiority, leading the people of Berlin and the world to honor Owens as a hero.

