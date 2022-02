SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jayda Cheaves is a serial entrepreneur and social media celebrity. Since the age of 16, she’s been engaged in business ventures.

Cheaves was encouraged by her father.

She and entrepreneur Dess Dior are two Savannahians impacting popular culture in the 21st century.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.