Honoring Black History: Iron Sharpens Iron

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On September 4, 2022 history was made. Five Savannahians were on national televison shows.

They all were college scholars who played football.

The young men were trained at 27:17 Irons Sharpens Iron – The Factory that’s operated by Coach Sam Carter and Coach Robert Deloach.

Young ladies and young men are trained to excel as athletes, scholars, and community leaders.

Iron sharpens iron.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.