Honoring Black History: Irma Jackson Cayton Wertz

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Irma Jackson Cayton Wertz was a member of the first African American Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps Officer training class commissioned during World War II.

She was born in Brunswick, Georgia.

Wertz was a graduate of Fisk University and Atlanta University.

She would later take the oath to become an officer.

Wertz was a major part of the art and cultural movement known as the Chicago Renaissance.

