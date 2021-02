SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In 1922 the Savannah Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs organized and established a free clinic to provide medical, dental, and surgical services for children in the Cuyler Street School.

African American and Caucasian doctors volunteered their services free of charge.

This momentous effort became one the earliest steps to integrate medical services in Savannah.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.