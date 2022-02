SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eloria Gilbert, the Mother of the NAACP in Georgia, was a model for human rights activism, and leadership in the fight for civil, and political rights during the era of segregation.

Mrs. Gilbert served as fearless monitor regarding civil rights violation.

She later engaged in nationwide tour speaking on human rights.

Her husband was Dr. Ralph Mark Gilbert.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.