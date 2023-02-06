WSAV-TV
Please enter a search term.
by: WSAV Staff
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 06:12 PM EST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 06:12 PM EST
Dr. Talmadge Anderson was an educator, activist and scholar born in Hazlehurst and raised in Dublin.
Anderson would become a leader in the field of Black Studies in the U.S.
In Washington State, he would gain a reputation as a preservationist.
If you’d like to delight your partner with a stylish gift this year, consider skipping the heart-shaped accessories.
For some people, a simple knit scarf in a solid color is effortlessly stylish, while others prefer something bolder, such as a plaid blanket scarf.
We had our experienced product tester use the Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable and the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in real-world situations.