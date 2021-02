SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Sandra Daise Adams, a graduate of Tompkins High School, has been recognized for her outstanding life work in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

She did groundbreaking work in molecular biology. Dr. Adams has been honored as a Hidden Figure.

