Honoring Black History: DeLisha Milton-Jones

Black History Month

by: Dr. Jamal Touré

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – DeLisha Milton-Jones of Riceboro, Georgia is one of the greatest athletes in the history of Coastal Georgia.

She attended Bradwell Institute and later the University of Florida.

Milton-Jones was recognized as an All-American and the best women’s basketball player in NCAA Division I level.

She would go on to win Olympic medals, European league championships, and WNBA championships.

Milton-Jones has made history coaching women and men basketball teams at the collegiate and professional levels.

