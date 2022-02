SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Deborah Riley Draper, director and producer, is from the Coffee Bluff community.

She collaborated to create a short-form documentary on the Tuskegee Experiment.

The film shares the impact of the study on families and helps to build confidence in public health within Black communities.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.