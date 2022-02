SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dandy Stewart, was an engineer and blacksmith, who lived on Butler’s Island throughout the Reconstruction and post-Reconstruction periods.

He was elected to the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners in 1878.

In addition, Stewart served as Coroner for McIntosh County.

His son Dandy Stewart Jr., a farmer, would be a political leader, also.

