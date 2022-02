SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Charles Middleton, was a free African Cook who owned and operated a famous oyster house, Oyster Hall, at Drayton Street and Bay Lane in the 1820s.

The menu would include wild game, roasted meats, poultry, and vegetables.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.