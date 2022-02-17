Honoring Black History: Celebrating the life of Civil War heroine, Susie King Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – She was a trailblazing pioneer who rose above the constraints of racism to change history. Still, few outside of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, have even heard the name, Susie King Taylor.

In the small town of Midway sits the first and only museum in the country solely dedicated to the life of Civil War heroine Susie King Taylor.

Hermina Glass-Hill is the curator.

She’s also the founder and Executive Director of the SusieKingTaylor Women’s Institute & Ecology Center and president of the Liberty County Historical Society.

Glass-Hill left her hometown of Atlanta over five years ago to take up residence in Taylor’s birthplace.

“I came here on this quest looking for something. But what I came looking for was looking for me, too,” explained Glass-Hill.

Her mission was to elevate Taylor’s story.

One she says is seldom told.

“I was so enamored with this woman who is from Georgia who most Georgians and most Americans don’t know. Yet she played a significant role in the watershed of our country’s movement towards freedom– which was the civil war and thereafter.”

Glass-Hill has since covered a lot of ground.

In 2019, the Georgia Historical Society dedicated a marker to Susie King Taylor in Midway.

In addition to opening the museum last year, Glass-Hill traveled to Boston, where Taylor was buried to bear witness to a history-making moment.

109 years after her death, Taylor’s unmarked grave finally received a headstone.

“The sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War were responsible for the new headstone and we’re so grateful that she is acknowledged in this way.”

In her constant search for knowledge, Glass-Hill continues to make fascinating discoveries.

“We found two additional publications of SusieKingTaylor outside of her biography,” explained Glass-Hill, “During her contemporary times, there were others who were writing about her like the local newspaper in Boston that did an article on her as the first colored woman in Boston to become an author.”

“Then there’s also her work with the Women’s Relief Corps.”

Glass-Hill’s goal is to capture the essence of who Taylor was.

“She is a person whose significance is on the cusp between slavery and freedom.”

Born into slavery in Liberty County, Taylor made her mark as a civil war laundress, freedom-fighting nurse, teacher, and social justice advocate.

She opened schools in Savannah and Midway- during a period when education was denied to Black people.

She even wrote her autobiography.

“That we know anything about her is because she wrote this sweet little 84-page memoir of her life in the United States Colored Troops– the first South Carolina Volunteers– and it was from really dissecting her book,” said Glass-Hill.

Glass-Hill’s mission has now turned into a global movement to give Taylor the respect and recognition she deserves.

“I had a dream that I would tell her story wherever I went and that her story would be amplified and elevated just as Harriet Tubman’s story is.”

The Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center is now planning to build the Susie King Taylor Escape to Freedom Underground Railroad Park in Liberty County.