SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — During the war of 1812, Africans from Camden and Glenn counties left the Georgia mainland and went to Cumberland Island.

There they created a Black republic which remained in place until the British evacuation of the Georgia coast.

The Africans on Cumberland were later resettled inTrinidad.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.