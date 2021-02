SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – African Americans often were baptized in the river, ocean, creek, marsh, or bay. When one was baptized in those waters Africans said that when the ebb tide flowed out it was “washing the sins away and being born anew”.

The preference was that the baptism be done in a natural setting as in Africa.

