Dr. Jamal Toure' of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul shares today's Honoring Black History moment.

African languages survived in our area well into the early 1900s.

It is known that residents in parts of Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh counties were familiar with some of the Mende language. Some here were given West African Muslin names.

Julia Armstrong helped to maintain the Vai language on St. Simons Island.

