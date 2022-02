SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – African languages survived in the low country of Georgia well into the early 1900s.

It is known that residents in parts of Chatham, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties were familiar with the Mende language.

Some here were given West African Muslim names into the early 20th century.

Julia Armstrong helped to maintain the Vai language on St. Simons Island.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.