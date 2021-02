SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Admirl Amos Easton better known as Bumble Bee Slim, was a blues singer and guitarist.Easton was born in Brunswick, Georgia.

He joined the circus before launching his blues career.

His song “B&O Blues.” It was a hit that inspired a number of other railroad blues and eventually became a popular folk song.

