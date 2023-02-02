WSAV-TV
by: WSAV Staff
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 07:12 PM EST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 07:12 PM EST
Robert and Ivy DeLoach are the parents of three Division 1 Scholar Athletes. Watch their Black History moment.
To learn more contact Geechee Kunda or Day Clean Journeys at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.
