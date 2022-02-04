Honoring Black History: 1st University in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first university in Chatham County in the 20th century was Morris Brown University.

In 1912 the school’s charter was amended to become a university.

State officials approved the amendment.

The new university had the college and seminary in Atlanta and two additional campuses: Payne College in Cuthbert, Georgia and the Central Park Normal and Industrial Institute in Savannah.

