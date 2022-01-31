Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park to host Freedom Walk

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is hosting a Freedom Walk this Saturday. The event is in honor of National Freedom Day and in conjunction with the 26th annual Gullah Celebration.

Freedom Walk, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will give visitors the opportunity to learn about the historical connection to Fort Howell and Mitchelville. Rev. Dr. Robin Dease of St. Andrews by the Sea, Dr. John Newman of Volunteers in Medicine and surprise guests will be in attendance.

The celebration will also offer vaccines, screenings and wellness information from health care partners.

Guests can register for the event on Eventbrite.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, located at 229 Beach City Road, housed the first self-governing community of formerly enslaved people in the United States. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.