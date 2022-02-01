Hilton Head Island kicks off 26th annual Gullah Celebration

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Today marks the first day of Black History Month. Several events are going on in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this month to highlight African American culture.

February is also the beginning of a month-long celebration on Hilton Head Island honoring its native Gullah community.

An exhibit at the Art League Gallery inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina is just one of several events happening during the 26th annual Gullah Celebration.

This year, everyone is invited to experience the culture and cherish the legacy. Organizers say this month’s events are designed to educate about the Island’s history and the role that Gullahs play.

“You have a chance to really dig into the culture that affects a lot of everyday lives and we don’t just realize it. The way we eat, some of the things we do, dance all comes from this very important culture in the Lowcountry,” said Ahmad Ward, executive director of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

Events spotlighting culture, food, art, music and more will be held on the Island all month long. Events are listed below.

Arts Ob We People: Exhibit and Sale — Begins Feb. 1

Held at Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Ln.

Open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Freedom Day Celebration — Feb. 5

Held at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, 229 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

26th Annual Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration Opening Party — Feb. 9

Held at Art League Gallery located at 14 Shelter Cove Ln.

Happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Taste Of Gullah — Feb. 12

Held at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Ln.

Happening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Gullah Market: Arts, Crafts, Music and Food — Feb. 19

Held at Coastal Discovery Museum, 70 Honey Horn Ln.

Happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebration of African American Authors — Feb. 26

Held at Rotary Community Center, 11 Recreation Ct., Bluffton, S.C.

Happening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on events during the 26th annual Gullah Celebration, see the event schedule here.