Celebrating Black History: Sean ‘WesLee’ Edwards, Justin Robinson, Matt Nyht

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Journeys has today’s Black History Moment.

Sean “WesLee” Edwards, Justin Robinson, and Matt Nyht are young business executives and geniuses in the Art and Music worlds.

They are engaged in the performing arts as writers, poets, producers and musicians.

Edwards, Robinson, and Nyht are promoting excellence and self development in the same spirit of Clay Hodges and with the drive of Kevin McSwain.

To learn more, contact Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.