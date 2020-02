SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Rosa Lula Barnes was a leading businesswoman, societal engineer, and leader of fraternalism. Barnes was involved in banking, and real estate. She had other business investments. Barnes would reach the heights of leadership in the Court of Calanthe.

