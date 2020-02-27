Celebrating Black History: Rebecca Stiles Taylor & Addie Byers

Black History Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rebecca Stiles Taylor lived in Savannah but she was heard around the entire nation.  Taylor was a fixture and leader in the Urban League, the NAACP, the National Association of Colored Women,  and the Toussaint L’Overture Branch of the American Red Cross. She wrote for the Savannah Journal and the Chicago Defender. 

The work of  Civil Rights Activist and Educator Addie Byers were a continuation of her work.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.

