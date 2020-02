SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nathaniel “Baldy” Kearse is the local J. A. Rogers. Kearse has recorded historical and life moments as a photographer and videographer. Everyone’s story is important and should be recorded are his beliefs.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.