Celebrating Black History: Gullah Geechee culinary history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Author, Chef, and Tour Guide, Sallie Ann Robinson and International Culinary Historian, Activist, and Chef B.J. Dennis are keeping the best parts of history alive – Food.

They have mastered the food, the history, and the culture of the Lowcountry.

These 2 Binyahs along with Chef Gina Capers-Willis and Chef Roosevelt Kweisi Brownlee now have Binyahs, Bakyahs, and Cumyahs understanding the magnitude of Gullah Geechee culture.

